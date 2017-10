AUSTIN(KXAN)– Austin Police are looking for a missing 11 year old girl who they say went missing at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the girl was last seen at on Wildridge Drive between the intersection at Bluffridge Drive and Capital of Texas Hwy. just south of The Arboretum. Police say she is white, thin, 5 feet tall with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.