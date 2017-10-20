US Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Austin today

AUSTIN (KXAN) — United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in the Lone Star State on Friday for a press conference related to immigration.

The nation’s top law enforcer, Sessions, will speak about “carrying out the president’s immigration priorities,” the Justice Department said.

The announcement comes the same week that Sessions appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee in an oversight hearing. That testimony included questions from senators related to the investigation into Russian interference with the presidential election, the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, and policies related to “sanctuary cities.”

The Trump administration has said local police who refuse to turn over suspects held for other crimes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation, would not receive federal funding.

Portions of Texas’ ban on sanctuary cities, SB 4, went into effect on Sept. 1, while other portions were blocked in court.

Sessions has supervised several reversals of the previous administration’s policy related to LGBT protections and immigration.

Multiple organized protests are planned for Friday morning outside the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas downtown, where Sessions is scheduled to speak.

KXAN will live stream Friday’s press conference within this story starting at 11:20 a.m.