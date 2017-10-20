Texas to play Texas A&M in exhibition benefit basketball game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Men’s basketball team will play Texas A&M in an exhibition basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Rice’s Tudor Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. Proceeds will go directly to the Rebuild Texas Relief Fund.

“In the Lone Star State, there is nothing like a good sports rivalry to highlight our Texas pride,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “Throughout this recovery process, the athletic community has played a crucial role in providing assistance to victims of Harvey, and this game adds to those efforts. Just as Texans will always come together to support their team, they will always unite to help those in need, and I thank The University of Texas, Texas A&M University and Rice University for putting this event together.”

Texas has played Texas A&M once since the Aggies jumped to the SEC. That was in the Bahamas in 2015 as part of the Battle for Atlantis holiday tournament, A&M won the game 84-73.

“What a wonderful opportunity this is,” said Texas Men’s Athletics Director Mike Perrin. “I’m thrilled we’re teaming up with our longtime rival in this very unique event. I encourage all Longhorn fans in the Houston area to proudly fill Tudor Fieldhouse on Wednesday night and join us in support of this statewide cause. As a lifelong Houston resident, I understand the impact that Hurricane Harvey had on so many lives and the need for continued aid and donations to help rebuild. This is a time for all Texans to come together in support of the Houston community.”

“We’re proud to be a part of a meaningful event for a great cause,” said Texas A&M Athletics Director Scott Woodward. “We’re very appreciative of the folks at Rice and Texas for joining with us in this effort to help so many of our fellow Texans.”

Texas has five players from the Houston area while Texas A&M has seven.

Ticket prices will range from $1000 for courtside, to $50 in the upper end zone.

Both schools had a receive a waiver from the NCAA to play the game.