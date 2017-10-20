Suspicious death near Austin Energy substation being investigated

A body was found near the Austin Energy Kingsbury Station on Alf Avenue on Oct. 19, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man’s body found Thursday morning near the Austin Energy Kingsbury solar station in east Austin is being investigated as a suspicious death by police.

The body of Magdaleno Benitez Flores, 25, was found around 8:22 a.m. in the 5000 block of Alf Avenue, near the intersection of Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard.

MasTec utility employees found the body and called police. Officers say they believe the body was there for several days before being found.

The Travis County medical examiner is performing an autopsy Friday.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone who knew Flores, was in the area of the solar station during the past week, or has any information on the death to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-474-TIPS.

