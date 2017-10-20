Stand-up paddle boarders to trek across Lake Travis in honor of STAR Flight nurse

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — STAR Flight nurse Kristen McLain always wanted to stand-up paddle board across the full distance of Lake Travis. All 60 miles of it.

Event though McLain died in 2015 during a rescue call in the greenbelt, her goal never did. On Friday morning, a dozen stand-up paddle boarders will drop their gear into the water at Camp Creek in Marble Falls and attempt to make it from dam-to-dam in McLain’s honor.

The group, PTSup, is not only paddling for McLain but to raise awareness for “positive mental wellness impact for first responders dealing with stress, loss, illness and Post Traumatic Stress.”

“Everyone loved Kristen so much and to honor her is just never going to stop,” says Chuck Spangler, director of aviation operations at STAR Flight. “So this is a big deal and so it hopefully encourages people to get out and deal with the things they may be dealing with.”

The paddlers will begin at the very headwaters of Lake Travis in Marble Falls at 7:30 a.m.. Then, and as a group, they will make their way downstream. They will get some rest at night with the help of a houseboat — which they might also need if a storm rolls through over the weekend.

Saturday night they will stay in Lakeway at Crosswater Yacht Club and at 4 p.m. Sunday they plan to arrive at Emerald Point Marina at Ernie’s On The Lake.

On KXAN News Today on the CW Austin, we’ll have a LIVE picture from Marble Falls as the group starts their trip.