Some drivers paid $8.38 to take MoPac Express Lane last week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During the first full operational week of the northbound MoPac Express Lane, the most expensive transaction was $8.38 for the entire trip from downtown Austin to Parmer Lane. That peak cost happened on Thursday, Oct. 12.

A spokesperson for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority says while that number may seem high, only a handful of people paid that price for a 3-minute window between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. that day.

Since Monday, Oct. 9 was a federal holiday, only 11,469 transactions were tallied for that day. However, the number of total transactions for the entire length of the toll jumped to 14,312 on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and topping out at 16,245 transactions on Friday, Oct. 13.

CTRMA’s data shows more drivers are taking the first half of the trip from downtown to US 183. On any given day last week, there were 2,000 to 3,000 more drivers from downtown to US 183 than from Ranch to Market 2222 to Parmer Lane. Data has not been compiled for the drivers who take the entire toll route, but CTRMA expects to have that available in the next few weeks.

The least amount you can spend when you take the entire northbound toll is 50 cents — when traffic is low. Not counting Columbus Day, the average toll rate for Tuesday-Friday last week was $2.41. Read the first week’s summary report here.

 

 

 

 

