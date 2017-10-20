Selena Quintanilla to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (KRQE) – Selena Quintanilla is getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Nov. 3, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony will honor the Mexican-American singer who found success with Spanish and English language songs. Many also consider her to be the “Queen of Tejano Music.”

Selena was shot by a former employee in 1995 and was 23-years-old when she died.

Recently, Google honored Selena with her own doodle, which commemorated “Selena,” her first official debut album that was released on Oct. 17, 1989.

She also has an exclusive content collection in Google’s online Arts & Culture Exhibit.

Fans who are not able to attend the November 3 event can watch the ceremony online.