Record passengers and F1 leading to big changes at ABIA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Formula One drivers hit the track at Circuit of the Americas Friday for the practice session before Sunday’s race. The 2016 race saw a record crowd of 269,889 over the three-day event.

The number of visitors coming to town also means one of the busiest weekends for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The airport has been trying to keep up with the growth by opening a second terminal in April. KXAN looked into the busiest departure days for ABIA and found the Monday after F1 accounts for some of the heaviest traveled days.

Date Passengers Departing passengers March 10, 2017 (start of Spring Break / SXSW) 23,462 Departing passengers post F-1 Monday, October 26, 2015 23,164 Departing passengers post F-1 Monday, October 24, 2016 23,022 Departing passengers post F-1 Monday, November 18, 2013 22,759 Departing passengers March 11, 2016 (start of Spring Break / SXSW) 22,641 Departing passengers November 10, 2016 22,516 Departing passengers March 9, 2017 (start of Spring Break / SXSW) 22,199 Departing passengers April 11, 2016 22,065 Departing passengers post F-1 Monday, November 19, 2012 21,863 Departing passengers post F-1 Monday, November 3, 2014 21,804

Mexico City is one of the top flights after F1 because many of the spectators come from Mexico but also that’s where the F1 participants head after being in Austin for the next race. To accommodate more international flights, ABIA is in the process of building a brand new 9-gate terminal with more room for larger international jets.

“It will add from our current 24 jet bridges to 33,” says Derick Hackett, ABIA spokesman.

This expansion will allow the airport to handle 3 million additional passengers every year. Right now about 12.4 million go through the airport annually.

“There will be a patio for guests to go out and tail watch and look at the planes coming in,” says Hackett.

The $350 million expansion is slated to be complete in 2019.

But with more passengers also comes more parking. A new six-level, 6,000 space parking garage is being constructed in what was formally Lot A. It could be completetai by next year.

For those picking up passengers a new cell phone lot is being built, complete with a convenience store, gas station, and a playground for kids.

“Instead of you driving around Presidential Boulevard, you can wait there, enjoy some of the convenience, and then when they call and say I’m in baggage claim or ticketing you can drive by, pick them up, and keep on going,” says Hackett.

Because F1 also draws a wealthy crowd that doesn’t fly commercial often those flights go to the Austin’s Executive Airport in eastern Travis County. There are five chartered flights leaving ABIA on Monday – those are mostly for the race car drivers, the crew, and support.

For anyone traveling out Monday ABIA, the arrival time to catch your flight doesn’t change.

“If you’re here for F1 or a normal traveler there are no special times you need to show up,” says Jim Halbrook with ABIA, “just two hours before your flight.”

Travelers can also view security lines here before leaving for their flight.

On KXAN News Today, Kate Weidaw is LIVE from ABIA to show you the numerous construction projects happening in tandem to make the user experience better.