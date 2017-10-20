Questions linger about GPS monitor as search for missing accused killer continues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The search for an accused killer set to stand trial next week continued Friday, and now private investigators are joining law enforcement in tracking down Kevin Michael Waguespack.

Waguespack, who’s been out of jail on a personal bond since June 2016, never showed up to his final pretrial hearing Thursday. He is scheduled to stand trial starting Monday for the Nov. 2015 murder of Catherine Dyer, his girlfriend at the time, at their north Austin home.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Tinah King, Dyer’s sister, said in a phone interview Friday evening. “You just get used to it.”

Almost two years after police say Waguespack killed Dyer and called 911 to report it before officers arrested him in Mississippi the next day, King said her family thought the process was finally coming to an end.

She lives in Oklahoma and wasn’t there for the hearing, but when she heard, “It just left me empty inside,” she said. “And now we just get to wait some more. It’s just one of those things at this point that unless somebody finds him, there’s nothing that we can do except wait.”

Now on the run, the bail bondsman who vouched for Waguespack is left holding the bag. Freedom Bail Bonds put up the $250,000 bail amount on his behalf once his family put up collateral, and an employee at the company said they felt blindsided when he didn’t show up to court.

Waguespack had been checking in with them weekly until Oct. 10, the employee said, but the company didn’t know until Thursday that he was no longer wearing his GPS monitoring device. The tracker was originally part of the bail agreement, but in April Waguespack’s attorney asked it to be removed “due to employment concerns,” court documents show.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office objected, but Judge Tamara Needles agreed to remove that clause from the agreement. The bail bond company employee told KXAN whether or not a high-profile defendant is ordered to wear a GPS monitor is a major factor in determining whether they agree to work with a client in the first place.

Asked if the judge made a mistake in removing the GPS device, Guillermo Gonzalez, the director of the trial division at the Travis County District Attorney’s office said, “I think the circumstances speak for themselves.”

Waguespack’s attorney declined to speak with KXAN News Friday.

Now Freedom Bail Bonds is dispatching its private investigators to track down leads and the employee said they believe Waguespack is still in Texas. Those investigators join law enforcement agencies statewide in the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Darren Sartin, the task force’s supervisor, said they’re also following numerous leads, but declined to go into detail about where those leads were taking them. He, too, believes Waguespack is still in the state. The defendant surrendered his passport as part of his bail agreement.

“I hope that they would find him this weekend and the trial will still go on as planned,” Beverly Dyer, Catherine’s mom, told KXAN by phone Friday. She’s living outside Houston, but has dutifully been making the trips to Austin for every step of the trial process.

“We thought it was the last one before the trial starts,” she said of Thursday’s hearing.

If investigators track Waguespack down before Monday, Gonzalez said, the trial can go on as planned. If not, it will be rescheduled at a cost to taxpayers likely in the thousands of dollars. Prosecutors will have to re-book flights for witnesses, for example, and the costs can add up. That’s not to mention overtime or law enforcement costs during the search.

“It’s not a justice system for Catherine,” Dyer said. “It’s a justice system for the person that killed Catherine.”

As they plan to drive to Austin early Monday morning for what they hope is the start of the trial, Catherine Dyer’s family hopes Waguespack turns himself in. “He knows where the cops are,” King said. “Just walk up and turn himself in.”

“I’d much rather they found him now or sometime soon than have to spend the next 15, 20 years of my life wondering where he is and what he’s up to, missing my sister,” she said.