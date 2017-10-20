PHOTOS: Seized luxury cars will be auctioned this weekend in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twenty-one luxury cars seized by federal authorities will hit the auction block this weekend.

Friday, KXAN got a preview of the high-end sports and luxury vehicles seized during an investigation into a pill mill in Alabama.

In addition to the vehicles, including Bentleys, Lamborghinis, Mercedes and Ferraris, more than 100 pieces of fine jewelry and watches from other cases across the country will also be sold.

The live auction will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Hilton Austin Airport located at 9515 Hotel Dr.

