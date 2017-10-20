PHOTOS: Formula 1 racers getting ready for US Grand Prix

Fans stand outside of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, of Finland, garage at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, responds to a question during an interview for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The crew of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, practice a pit stop for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The crew of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, push the car to the inspection garage for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, of Australia, smiles during an interview for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, waits for an interview for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The crew for Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, assembles the car for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The crew for Williams driver Lance Stroll, of Canada, push his car down pit lane to inspection garage before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Force India driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, smiles during an interview for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Crew members for Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, of Finland, push the car down pit line after assembling the car for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Crew members for Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, of Finland, assemble the car for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Crew members for Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, of Australia, assemble the car the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley, of New Zealand, poses for a photo following a news conference for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg, of Germany, responds to a question during a news conference for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, right, of Britain, smiles as Renault driver driver Carlos Sainz Jr., of Spain, speaks during a news conference for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)