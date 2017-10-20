PHOTOS: Formula 1 racers getting ready for US Grand Prix

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the official race day is still a couple of days away, all the Formula 1 racers and their crews are settling in and getting ready for the next three days. Lewis Hamilton has dominated the U.S. Grand Prix with four wins in the last five years.
F1 US Grand Prix Thursday
F1 US Grand Prix Thursday x
Latest Galleries
-
F1 US Grand Prix Thursday
-
Richard Overton’s home upgrades
-
Vettel and Logano in Austin
-
Wineries damaged by wildfires in Northern California
-
Highland Lakes Golf Course
-
LSU Hazing death arrests
-
Super Hero Day at Dell Children’s
-
Dripping Springs burglary investigation suspects
-
69th Annual Emmy Awards
-
Tour of three different AISD campuses