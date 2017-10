WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Sheriff Robert Chody says at least one person has died in a crash on State Highway 29 in Williamson County.

The sheriff’s office tweeted a warning to drivers to avoid the area of State Highway 29 east in between Jonah and Taylor around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff Chody says the crash involves an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.