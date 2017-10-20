One dead, another missing after fuel barge catches fire off Texas coast

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (AP) — The Coast Guard is searching for a crew member who went missing when a fuel barge caught on fire off the Texas coast. Another crew member has died, KRISTV reported.

Petty Officer Edward Wargo says the barge was attached to a tug boat when the fire began about 4:30 a.m. Friday about 3 miles from Port Aransas.

The captain of the tug called for help and the Coast Guard responded with a boat and an aircraft to search for the missing crew. Other vessels are assisting in the operation.

Wargo says it’s not clear just how many crew members the barge had.

The barge was loaded with about 133,000 barrels of crude oil and it’s believed that some has leaked into the water. Authorities are working to contain any oil that’s leaked.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.