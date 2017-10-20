Mistrial possible in West Campus murder case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At the close of the first week of the murder trial for Bryan Canchola, 22, prosecutors tell KXAN a hearing will be held Friday morning to determine whether a mistrial will be declared.

During the trial, the medical examiner, Dr. Sam Andrews, said he altered his findings in regards to certain aspects of the autopsy. Andrews said after recently examining Stephen Sylvester’s records, he found a rupture in his brain area. When the new information came to light, Andrews said he notified the State and then the defense.

During Friday’s hearing, where a jury is not present, the medical examiner said the rupture does not change his opinion of the mechanism of Sylvester’s death. Andrews said he believes the cause of a subarachnoid hemorrhage — which the victim sustained — could still be caused by an injury to a major artery.

However, the defense called into question a degree of inconsistency in the examiner’s findings, along with differing medical opinions on such a hemorrhage, how it’s caused, and whether the victim’s hemorrhage was in fact, caused by a blunt blow.

Judge David Wahlberg is expected to rule on whether witness testimony from the medical examiner will be admissible. That ruling will dictate the chances of a mistrial in the case.

Canchola is accused of killing his boyfriend, Sylvester, 18, during a fight they had in July 2015 after a night of drinking in downtown Austin.

During opening statements Tuesday, the prosecutor told the jury that this case is about jealously, saying Canchola tried to use “power and control” over his boyfriend. Canchola’s attorney, Gerry Morris, told the jury this case is a tragedy, but said it wasn’t murder. Canchola, he said, never intended to cause his boyfriend’s death.

