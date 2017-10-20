High School Football Week 8: Georgetown vs. Cedar Park

KXAN Staff Published:

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park beat Georgetown, 28-27, in a thrilling, come-from-behind win.

The Timberwolves lost starting quarterback Mak Sexton early in the game and fell behind as much as 27-7. But with just 37 seconds left in the game, a Drew McDaniel touchdown gave the T-Wolves their first lead of the game at 28-27.

Cedar Park stays perfect in 19-5A at 5-0. Next up, the Timberwolves take on Connally at the Pfield.

The Eagles fall to 4-2 in league play. They host Cedar Creek next week.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s