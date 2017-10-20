High School Football Week 8: Georgetown vs. Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park beat Georgetown, 28-27, in a thrilling, come-from-behind win.

The Timberwolves lost starting quarterback Mak Sexton early in the game and fell behind as much as 27-7. But with just 37 seconds left in the game, a Drew McDaniel touchdown gave the T-Wolves their first lead of the game at 28-27.

Cedar Park stays perfect in 19-5A at 5-0. Next up, the Timberwolves take on Connally at the Pfield.

The Eagles fall to 4-2 in league play. They host Cedar Creek next week.