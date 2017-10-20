H-E-B issues voluntary recall of Asian Noodle Cups over listeria concerns

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — H-E-B issued a voluntary recall of some of their Asian Noodle Cups Friday after learning certain soups were made with vegetable products possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The beef and chicken H-E-B brand flavors are the only cups affected.

The grocery store chain said on Thursday, as part of a larger recall, Mann Packing recalled its affected vegetable products.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the company said.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

H-E-B says there have not been any reports of illness regarding the affected soups. All products have been removed from their stores and customers with the products can return them to their nearest H-E-B for a full refund.

The recall affects product sold in H-E-B stores in Texas, including the following:

H-E-B Asian Noodle Cup Beef 26010400000

H-E-B Asian Noddle Cup Chicken 26010100000

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.