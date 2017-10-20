Friday Night Game Night: Week 8 Scores

Bastrop vs. Elgin high school football (KXAN Photo)
For extended clips of games KXAN covered, click here.

PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A
Abilene 30, Weatherford 7

Aldine Eisenhower 11, Aldine MacArthur 0

Alief Hastings 27, Alief Elsik 10

Allen 45, Denton Guyer 7

Arlington 42, Arlington Bowie 27

Arlington Martin 59, Arlington Houston 21

Austin Anderson 40, Austin Akins 21

Austin Vandegrift 42, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0

Baytown Sterling 26, Houston King 13

Brownsville Hanna 10, Los Fresnos 7

Buda Hays 43, Leander 0

Byron Nelson 24, Lewisville 14

Cedar Hill 38, Irving Nimitz 7

Cibolo Steele 42, New Braunfels Canyon 17

Clear Brook 34, Houston Clear Lake 27

Conroe 25, The Woodlands College Park 10

Converse Judson 49, SA Wagner 14

Coppell 55, Dallas White 14

Cypress Fairbanks 26, Cypress Creek 14

Dallas Jesuit 38, Richardson Pearce 31

Del Rio 45, SA South San Antonio 28

Dickinson 24, Alvin 7

Duncanville 28, South Grand Prairie 14

Edinburg North 28, Edinburg Economedes 14

EP Eastwood 35, EP Americas 17

EP El Dorado 63, EP Franklin 44

Fort Bend Hightower 44, Fort Bend Kempner 14

Fort Bend Ridge Point 45, Fort Bend Dulles 3

Friendswood 52, League City Clear Creek 21

Garland Rowlett 45, South Garland 6

Garland Sachse 52, North Garland 8

Grand Prairie 20, Irving MacArthur 12

Hewitt Midway 53, Belton 32

Houston Langham Creek 20, Cypress Ranch 14

Houston Strake Jesuit 35, Katy Tompkins 10

Houston Stratford 31, Houston Memorial 7

Houston Westside 37, Houston Chavez 0

Humble Atascocita 50, Humble Summer Creek 0

Katy 65, Katy Morton Ranch 10

Katy Cinco Ranch 61, Katy Mayde Creek 13

Keller Central 32, Keller 6

Killeen Harker Heights 34, Killeen Ellison 28

Klein Collins 68, Houston Spring Woods 0

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 17, McAllen 7

Lake Travis 56, Kyle Lehman 0

Laredo Alexander 21, Laredo Johnson 12

League City Clear Springs 69, Clear Falls 27

Leander Rouse 47, Pflugerville Connally 0

Lewisville Hebron 34, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

Longview 41, North Mesquite 7

Lufkin 50, Beaumont West Brook 7

Mansfield 30, Arlington Lamar 7

McAllen Memorial 24, La Joya 7

McKinney Boyd 38, Plano West 10

Mesquite Horn 31, Rockwall 30

Midland Lee 28, Odessa 21

New Braunfels 44, SA East Central 7

North Crowley 42, FW Paschal 7

Odessa Permian 49, Amarillo Tascosa 7

Pasadena Memorial 30, Pasadena South Houston 24

Pearland Dawson 38, Pearland 35

PSJA North 17, PSJA Southwest 10

Richardson Lake Highlands 38, Richardson 0

Richmond George Ranch 28, Clute Brazoswood 6

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 48, Round Rock 28

Round Rock Stony Point 56, Round Rock Westwood 28

SA Johnson 52, SA Lee 0

SA Madison 52, SA Churchill 10

SA Northside Brennan 39, SA Northside Brandeis 9

SA Northside Warren 33, SA Northside Jay 28

San Angelo Central 49, Wolfforth Frenship 14

San Benito 48, Harlingen South 16

Schertz Clemens 16, Smithson Valley 10

Southlake Carroll 35, Lewisville Marcus 21

Spring Westfield 50, Aldine Nimitz 0

The Woodlands 49, Conroe Oak Ridge 14

Tyler 37, Rockwall-Heath 33

Tyler Lee 49, Mesquite 20

Weslaco 72, Brownsville Rivera 0

Weslaco East 20, Harlingen 17

Wylie 34, Plano 3

CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 12, Bryan 3

Abilene Cooper 52, Lubbock Cooper 14

Aledo 52, FW Eaton 13

Amarillo Palo Duro 17, Canyon 7

Angleton 70, Rosenberg Lamar 0

Arlington Seguin 30, Cleburne 16

Austin McCallum 55, Austin Crockett 0

Azle 21, Saginaw 7

Beaumont Central 16, Lumberton 6

Brenham 34, Tomball 31, OT

Brownsville Pace 34, Donna North 27

Burleson 31, Burleson Centennial 28

Canyon Randall 21, Hereford 6

Carrollton Smith 40, Carrollton Turner 30

Castroville Medina Valley 31, Seguin 30

CC Miller 38, CC Tuloso-Midway 14

Cedar Park 28, Georgetown 27

Clint Horizon 35, EP Riverside 13

College Station 49, Bryan Rudder 14

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 45, CC Moody 14

Corsicana 50, Nacogdoches 36

Crosby 69, Dayton 27

Crowley 31, Joshua 12

Dallas Adams 39, Dallas Adamson 14

Dallas Highland Park 28, Mesquite Poteet 9

Dallas Molina 23, North Dallas 17, OT

Dallas Spruce 43, Dallas Kimball 35

Denison 35, Denton 14

Denton Ryan 53, Sherman 19

Dripping Springs 60, Boerne-Champion 21

Dumas 26, Amarillo Caprock 7

Elgin 42, Bastrop 14

Ennis 38, Lindale 0

EP Andress 61, EP Jefferson 0

EP Bel Air 49, EP Hanks 28

EP Bowie 19, El Paso 16

EP Chapin 49, EP Irvin 0

EP Del Valle 25, El Paso Eastlake 21

EP Parkland 52, EP Ysleta 12

Everman 41, Granbury 7

Floresville 31, SA McCollum 17

Frisco Heritage 21, Frisco 14

Frisco Independence 38, Frisco Liberty 27

Frisco Lone Star 45, Frisco Wakeland 14

FW Dunbar 58, FW Carter-Riverside 7

FW South Hills 41, FW Western Hills 10

Grapevine 37, N. Richland Hills 18

Gregory-Portland 36, Alice 29

Houston Waltrip 38, Houston Austin 16

Huntsville 45, Waller 7

Hutto 56, Georgetown East View 19

Kerrville Tivy 38, Marble Falls 0

Lake Dallas 24, Lewisville The Colony 14

Laredo Martin 51, Roma 17

Laredo Nixon 31, Rio Grande City 17

Longview Pine Tree 35, Hallsville 28

Lubbock 54, San Angelo Lake View 26

Lubbock Coronado 51, Lubbock Monterey 22

Lucas Lovejoy 28, Wylie East 21

Magnolia West 41, Magnolia 25

Mansfield Lake Ridge 52, Midlothian 7

Mansfield Legacy 39, Waxahachie 34

Mansfield Summit 42, Red Oak 3

Mansfield Timberview 30, Lancaster 28

Manvel 62, Fort Bend Elkins 7

Marshall 56, Greenville 14

Mercedes 34, Edcouch-Elsa 14

Mission Sharyland 56, Sharyland Pioneer 49

N. Richland Hills Birdville 51, FW Eastern Hills 6

Nederland 56, Beaumont Ozen 6

New Caney Porter 31, Splendora 7

Port Arthur Memorial 61, Livingston 20

Port Neches-Groves 42, Vidor 14

Prosper 43, McKinney North 17

SA Alamo Heights 28, Lockhart 21

SA Houston 42, SA Highlands 32

SA Jefferson 29, SA Kennedy 6

SA Memorial 59, SA Burbank 14

SA Southside 30, Eagle Pass Winn 28

Saginaw Boswell 70, Justin Northwest 55

Santa Fe 55, Galena Park 14

Temple 38, Waco 14

Texarkana Texas 48, Mount Pleasant 0

Tomball Memorial 57, Willis 20

Uvalde 36, SA Harlandale 21

Victoria West 64, Victoria East 28

West Mesquite 61, Forney 20

Whitehouse 24, Jacksonville 7

CLASS 4A
Abilene Wylie 42, Big Spring 6

Andrews 56, Fabens 14

Anna 35, Quinlan Ford 21

Argyle 56, Gainesville 13

Aubrey 45, Bonham 31

Bay City 40, Needville 33, OT

Bullard 34, Tyler Chapel Hill 28

Bushland 51, Dalhart 0

Carthage 42, Center 12

Celina 42, Nevada Community 10

Cleveland 40, Huffman Hargrave 6

Clint 21, Clint Mountain View 14

Crystal City 24, Poteet 6

Cuero 57, Aransas Pass 0

Devine 38, Carrizo Springs 7

Diboll 58, Huntington 0

El Campo 29, Sealy 18

Fairfield 49, Robinson 28

Ferris 53, Emory Rains 28

Fischer Canyon Lake 31, Boerne 21

Gatesville 47, Burnet 7

Giddings 50, Caldwell 43

Gilmer 49, Gladewater 39

Godley 37, Waxahachie Life 14

Gonzales 17, Columbus 14

Hillsboro 51, Venus 7

Hondo 41, Bandera 8

Houston North Forest 40, Houston Yates 0

Iowa Park 43, Vernon 24

Kaufman 42, Brownsboro 20

Kilgore 45, Henderson 35

La Feria 45, Kingsville King 19

La Vernia 52, Beeville Jones 42

Lake Worth 43, FW Castleberry 26

Liberty 31, Hamshire-Fannett 6

Liberty Hill 56, Lampasas 20

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 47, Bridge City 41

Longview Spring Hill 49, Pittsburg 42

Madisonville 34, Shepherd 13

Melissa 42, Caddo Mills 15

Midlothian Heritage 38, Alvarado 10

Monahans 28, Pecos 21

Orange Grove 37, Port Isabel 20

Pampa 50, Borger 29

Pearsall 34, Lytle 6

Perryton 36, Denver City 14

Pleasanton 50, Robstown 0

Princeton 21, Paris 16

Raymondville 43, Progreso 0

Rio Hondo 30, CC West Oso 15

Rusk 30, Tatum 13

Salado 44, Lorena 3

Sanger 49, Burkburnett 21

Seminole 38, Lamesa 6

Silsbee 39, Navasota 34

Sinton 56, Wharton 32

Smithville 47, La Grange 17

Somerset 51, Rockport-Fulton 45

Springtown 35, Mineral Wells 28

Stephenville 28, Brownwood 21

Sweetwater 41, Fort Stockton 7

Terrell 38, Athens 0

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 48, Paris North Lamar 35

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Atlanta 17

Van 51, Mabank 21

Waco Connally 16, Mexia 8

Waco La Vega 20, China Spring 10

West Orange-Stark 26, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 13

WF Hirschi 69, Decatur 36

Wills Point 31, Canton 21

Wimberley 45, Llano 7

CLASS 3A
Big Lake Reagan County 40, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Boling 55, Wallis Brazos 21

Breckenridge 32, Bowie 6

Brock 56, Paradise 0

Buffalo 49, Jewett Leon 10

Canadian 72, Amarillo Highland Park 0

Childress 51, Tulia 20

Cisco 47, Coleman 0

Clifton 23, Corsicana Mildred 17, OT

Clyde 56, Early 13

Coahoma 19, Idalou 18

Coldspring-Oakhurst 44, Trinity 14

Comanche 31, Merkel 14

Corrigan-Camden 23, Crockett 22

Daingerfield 41, Hooks 13

Dilley 32, Karnes City 26

East Bernard 70, Bloomington 0

East Chambers 31, Hardin 12

Eastland 42, Dublin 3

Edgewood 52, Lone Oak 36

Edna 48, Van Vleck 21

Eustace 35, Elkhart 10

Farmersville 62, Quitman 0

Florence 21, Blanco 12

Friona 42, Littlefield 28

George West 62, Cotulla 7

Goliad 58, Mathis 21

Grandview 49, Palmer 0

Gunter 50, Cooper 0

Hallettsville 47, Vanderbilt Industrial 14

Hearne 28, Bruceville-Eddy 11

Hebbronville 59, Monte Alto 0

Henrietta 34, Millsap 14

Hitchcock 32, Hempstead 6

Holliday 45, WF City View 0

Jacksboro 38, Nocona 14

Jarrell 0, Franklin 0

Jefferson 42, Hughes Springs 22

Johnson City 28, Rogers 20

Jourdanton 16, Taft 14

Kirbyville 30, Warren 8

La Marque 24, Anahuac 6

Lexington 73, Comfort 10

Luling 36, SA Cole 14

Lyford 21, Bishop 9

Malakoff 56, Palestine Westwood 14

Marion 42, Universal City Randolph 12

Marlin 27, Anderson-Shiro 0

McGregor 42, Jarrell 10

Mount Vernon 60, Mineola 21

Muleshoe 40, Amarillo River Road 0

Natalia 28, Nixon-Smiley 20

New London West Rusk 24, Arp 0

Newton 58, Garrison 0

Odem 33, CC London 21

Omaha Pewitt 36, De Kalb 34

Ore City 56, Queen City 7

Ponder 26, Boyd 20

Poth 42, Stockdale 0

Pottsboro 49, Callisburg 14

Redwater 48, New Boston 14

Rio Vista 44, Blooming Grove 14

Rockdale 63, Cameron Yoe 34

San Angelo Grape Creek 50, Tornillo 46

San Diego 14, Falfurrias 7

Santa Rosa 13, Santa Gertrudis Academy 12

Shallowater 49, Slaton 14

Skidmore-Tynan 30, Banquete 27

Sonora 41, Alpine 6

Spearman 38, Dimmitt 0

Stanton 43, Lubbock Roosevelt 23

Sunnyvale 52, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0

Teague 46, Whitney 28

Tolar 63, Bangs 6

Troup 42, Harleton 12

Troy 16, Little River Academy 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 39, Brady 21

Van Alstyne 53, Howe 27

Wall 64, Crane 13

Waskom 55, Beckville 13

West 21, Groesbeck 19

White Oak 41, Gladewater Sabine 7

Whitesboro 21, Pilot Point 12

Winnsboro 56, Grand Saline 48

Woodville 43, Buna 14

Yoakum 48, Palacios 7

CLASS 2A
Abernathy 55, Olton 28

Albany 56, Baird 0

Alto 31, Price Carlisle 28

Anthony 14, Eldorado 12

Bells 57, Blue Ridge 12

Ben Bolt 39, Freer 36

Big Sandy 21, Kerens 17

Bogata Rivercrest 26, Linden-Kildare 21

Bosqueville 33, Riesel 9

Bovina 41, Springlake-Earth 6

Bremond 50, Frost 15

Burton 66, Somerville 0

Centerville 41, Pineland West Sabine 7

Chico 55, Olney 12

Clarendon 41, Crosbyton 0

Crawford 26, San Saba 6

Cross Plains 58, Bronte 0

De Leon 56, Hamilton 14

Evadale 47, Burkeville 0

Falls City 58, Charlotte 0

Flatonia 12, Runge 6

Ganado 36, Kenedy 6

Groveton 65, Saratoga West Hardin 29

Hamlin 34, Seagraves 28

Haskell 21, Quanah 14

Hawkins 60, Cayuga 21

Hawley 51, Anson 14

Hico 42, Valley Mills 6

Holland 36, Rosebud-Lott 14

Hubbard 27, Dawson 14

Hull-Daisetta 38, Colmesneil 8

Iola 48, Sabine Pass 0

Iraan 47, Wink 40

Italy 39, Itasca 14

Joaquin 31, Shelbyville 0

La Pryor 30, Center Point 12

Lovelady 34, Deweyville 0

Mart 90, Axtell 0

Mason 49, Harper 0

McCamey 20, Ozona 13

Memphis 60, Lockney 14

Meridian 39, Chilton 0

Mertzon Irion County 50, Van Horn 37

Milano 49, Granger 6

Moody 21, Thorndale 6

Mount Enterprise 39, Overton 35

Muenster 65, Lindsay 0

Munday 37, Electra 0

New Deal 21, Floydada 0

Petrolia 60, Archer City 36

Pettus 28, Louise 14

Ranger 38, Era 8

Refugio 48, Yorktown 14

Riviera Kaufer 32, Bruni 14

Rocksprings 45, Leakey 13

Roscoe 42, Plains 7

Sabinal 26, Brackett 14

San Augustine 43, Cushing 0

Sanford-Fritch 50, Sunray 14

Seymour 40, Alvord 6

Shamrock 50, Claude 27

Shiner 28, Weimar 0

Snook 37, Bartlett 16

Stamford 49, Post 34

Stinnett West Texas 44, Boys Ranch 6

Stratford 35, Panhandle 31, OT

Sundown 47, Hale Center 18

Tahoka 12, Roby 6

Tenaha 69, Wortham 8

Thrall 50, Normangee 18

Three Rivers 53, Santa Maria 27

Timpson 44, Grapeland 20

Valley View 30, Celeste 13

Vega 34, Gruver 7

Wellington 60, Ralls 7

Wheeler 48, Booker 6

Winters 36, Miles 28

Wolfe City 41, Honey Grove 8

CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 48, Loop 0

Amherst 53, Cotton Center 8

Aquilla 60, Penelope 12

Blum 68, Bynum 21

Borden County 60, Lamesa Klondike 4

Bowie Gold-Burg 54, Chillicothe 42

Brookesmith 48, Mullin 46

Bryson 70, Newcastle 16

Buckholts 60, Concordia 30

Coolidge 56, Gholson 0

Forestburg 54, Saint Jo 45

Grandfalls-Royalty 58, Dell City 36

Happy 70, Follett 20

Hedley 50, WF Christian 0

Ira 47, O’Donnell 0

Kopperl 52, Covington 43

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 54, Chester 6

Lefors 59, Vernon Northside 30

Lenorah Grady 52, Welch Dawson 6

Lueders-Avoca 36, Throckmorton 34

Milford 66, Garden City 61

Oakwood 63, Mount Calm 0

Petersburg 60, Spur 12

Rising Star 76, Gustine 34

Robert Lee 64, Eden 28

Sanderson 56, Sierra Blanca 32

Strawn 62, Cherokee 0

Turkey Valley 93, Lubbock Home School Titans 44

Whitharral 60, Lazbuddie 0

Zephyr 72, Gorman 26

PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 24, Addison Trinity 14

Arlington Grace Prep 49, Kennedale Fellowship 0

Arlington Oakridge 34, John Cooper 29

Austin Hyde Park 33, SA Cornerstone 10

Austin Regents 48, SA Holy Cross 0

Austin Veritas 82, SA FEAST 56

Bellaire Episcopal 49, Houston St. John’s 28

Boerne Geneva 42, Austin Brentwood 24

Brownsville St. Joseph 56, Harlingen Marine Military 16

Bryan Brazos Christian 42, Temple Central Texas 28

Bulverde Bracken 52, Fayette County HomeSchool 6

Cedar Hill Trinity 48, Carrollton Prince of Peace 0

Dallas Bishop Dunne 56, Dallas Parish Episcopal 17

Dallas Bishop Lynch 49, Plano John Paul II 0

Dallas Christian 50, Tyler Gorman 13

Dallas Lakehill 59, Tyler Kings Academy 0

Dallas Lutheran 56, Irving Universal 0

Flower Mound Coram Deo 49, Arlington Pantego Christian 20

FW All Saints 28, Houston St. Pius X 21

FW Calvary 21, Lubbock Trinity 14

FW Trinity Valley 18, Casady, Okla. 0

Houston Kinkaid 35, Dallas Episcopal 6

Houston Second Baptist 42, Houston Lutheran South 37

Houston Westbury Christian 27, CC John Paul 0

Irving Cistercian 33, Austin St. Andrew’s 9

Katy Pope John 42, Houston The Village 24

League City Bay Area 35, Beaumont Legacy Christian 7

Lubbock Christian 27, Muenster Sacred Heart 14

Midland Christian 41, FW Southwest Christian 13

Plainview Christian 70, WF Notre Dame 36

Plano Prestonwood 38, FW Nolan 13

SA Antonian 62, EP Cathedral 0

Shiner St. Paul 55, SA St. Gerard 12

St. Mary’s Hall 17, SA Christian 14

OTHER
All Saints Episcopal 48, Amarillo Holy Cross 0

Animas , N.M. 52, Fort Hancock 0

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) , Ill. 42, Houston Christian 14

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 42, Como-Pickton 0

Cypress Community Christian 43, Tomball Rosehill 14

Fort Bend Christian 48, Victoria St. Joseph 6

Fort Worth Christian 57, Dallas Greenhill 7

Fort Worth THESA 56, Paducah 6

FW Brewer 49, FW Chisholm Trail 26

Rio Grande City La Grulla 16, Zapata 14

Schertz John Paul II 27, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 17

Spring Branch Living Rock 68, Austin Achieve Public Schools 60

Waco Live Oak Classical 69, Irving Faustina Academy 24

West Texas Homeschool 45, Trent 14

Willow Park Trinity 24, Midland Trinity 0

