Fliers promoting white supremacy found on Texas State campus

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The president of Texas State University issued a letter Friday morning stating the university celebrates its “diversity and inclusion” after fliers promoting white supremacy were found on campus late Thursday night into Friday morning.

President Denise Trauth says the fliers were placed on the exterior of some of its buildings. The fliers were immediately removed and police are looking into who might have littered them across the campus.

Last year, the university had to remove fliers that were calling for people to report undocumented immigrants.

“I have made it clear that these are despicable acts and that whoever is responsible for posting these flyers does not reflect the true spirit of Texas State,” wrote Trauth in her letter. “We are a diverse and inclusive university community and we reject those who seek to divide us and the messages that they promote.”

At the University of Texas at Austin, a white supremacy group called American Vanguard claimed responsibility for fliers aimed at Muslims and undocumented immigrants. The group’s Twitter account has since been suspended.