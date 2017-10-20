East Texas church youth director arrested on sexual assault charge

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas church staff member has been arrested for sexual assault.

According to Smith County judicial records, Clinton Brackett, 32, of Lindale, was arrested by the Texas Rangers on a sexual assault warrant out of Runnels County, near Abilene.

The arrest was the result of information obtained from a DPS traffic stop in Runnels County.

Brackett is listed on the First United Methodist Church in Lindale’s website as the Director of Student Ministries.

Senior Pastor Rick Ivey provided the following statement to KETK regarding Brackett’s employment:

Clint Brackett, an employee of First United Methodist Church Lindale was arrested on October 19, 2017 for charges of sexual assault that happened in Runnels County. This incident did not happen at FUMC Lindale or in the Lindale community. Clint Bracket’s employment with our church has been terminated.”

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be turned over to the Runnels County District Attorney.

Brackett has been booked into the Smith County Jail on $100,000 bond, but has since been released.”

