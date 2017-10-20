Concerts turbocharge U.S. interest in F1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bobby Epstein is busy. Standing on pit road at Circuit of the Americas, he types a message on his phone, trying to hurry so we can start our interview.

“I’m sorry,” he says as steps into place for the interview.

I told him not to worry — no doubt he is busy with the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix coming to his track this week. He told me he was actually taking care of business for another event at the track later this year. F1 might be the biggest racing league in the world, but it’s only here for a week. Being the COTA chairman, he has to worry about the other 51 weeks too.

But realistically, this is the most important week for Epstein. He and his billionaire partner Red McCombs bet a lot of money they could get people to come watch a field of mostly foreign drivers race around their track. It hasn’t exactly worked out that way.

Through six years, the F1 race at COTA has been beset by problems. One year, it was a storm that dumped rain on fans who were then left waiting in a muddy parking lot for shuttles to take them to their cars. Another year, it was a political storm when Gov. Greg Abbot signaled he may want to back out of the agreement for the state to contribute $25 million a year to put on the race. That has led to rumor and speculation every year that this is going to be the year F1 pulls out of Austin.

I asked the governor’s office if the state is fulfilling its promise this year and was told to file an information request. We haven’t heard back yet.

“The state reimbursement program is working and working well,” Epstein said. When asked if the state was keeping up its promise, he said “yes.”

Even in the years that have gone relatively smoothly, attendance slumped. It became clear there just aren’t enough hardcore racing fans in Austin to fill the stands.

But Epstein found the answer.

He brought in Taylor Swift and Usher to perform last year. The star power, along with some nice weather, got nearly 270,000 people to come out to the track — a new record. This year it’s Justin Timberlake and Stevie Wonder. The strategy seems to be, if they don’t like racing, give them what they do like.

Epstein says the price tag to book mega stars is worth it and financially viable.

“I think it’s been proven to be a successful strategy for us simply because the fans have turned out and have embraced it,” said Epstein. “And the artists now look at this as an event that is sort of a marquee event that they put on their calendar every year and want to be a part of.”

Epstein says he sees the event becoming more like a music festival — which has been proven to work in Austin. But, in theory, the main event is still a race.

Unlike NASCAR where American fans know the characters and who’s got beef with whom, the F1 drivers are literally and figuratively foreign to American fans. F1 is the most popular racing league in the world. By hosting the race, Epstein is being charged with helping sell the sport to an American audience, which isn’t easy. Just ask the first people who tried to get Americans to like soccer. It’s been 40 years and only now is the sport starting to get some traction.

Epstein and COTA are getting some help to boost the awareness level. American-based Liberty Media bought all of F1 last year to the tune of $4.4 billion.

“I think with the new ownership at F1, paying better attention to the U.S. I think we’ll have some help in that,” said Epstein.

And starting next year Disney will own the rights to broadcast F1 races in the U.S., instead of NBC Universal. Disney owns ABC and ESPN. The company has 24 hours of programming to fill. And if you watch closely, you’ll notice sports that have business deals with Disney tend to get a lot of coverage on ESPN.

“I think with SportsCenter and the attention on sports that ESPN can bring to [the race], they can bring attention to it throughout the day, throughout the week and throughout the month in a way that hasn’t been covered before.”

Perhaps ESPN will sell F1 to America those other 51 weeks of the year.