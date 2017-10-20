Coach who led Pflugerville High to 55-game winning streak dies

Related Coverage One dead in crash on rural road southwest of Coupland

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A football coach who led the Pflugerville High School Panthers to 55 straight wins in the late ’50s and early ’60s died in car crash near Coupland, Texas Thursday afternoon.

Charles Keumpel, 85, was driving along County Road 459, near the intersection of County Road 458, when he crashed his car. Authorities have not released the cause of the single-vehicle crash.

The Pflugerville Independent School District sent a letter to the district Friday morning notifying everyone of Keumpel’s passing. Keumpel coached at Pflugerville High from 1955-74. He and his brother led the Panthers to district, bi-district and regional championships four years in a row.

Under Keumpel, the Panthers won 55 consecutive games from 1958-62, setting a national schoolboy record. At the time it was the national record for the most consecutive games won. The impressive record still stands as the second-longest winning streak in Texas high school football.

Just last week, Keumpel celebrated the 55th anniversary of the winning streak with many of his former players.