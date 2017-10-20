Coach who led Pflugerville High to 55-game winning streak dies

By Published:
Charles Keumpel at the 55th anniversary of the Panthers' 55-game winning streak on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
Charles Keumpel, sitting on the John Deere, at the 55th anniversary of the Panthers' 55-game winning streak on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A football coach who led the Pflugerville High School Panthers to 55 straight wins in the late ’50s and early ’60s died in car crash near Coupland, Texas Thursday afternoon.

Charles Keumpel, 85, was driving along County Road 459, near the intersection of County Road 458, when he crashed his car. Authorities have not released the cause of the single-vehicle crash.

The Pflugerville Independent School District sent a letter to the district Friday morning notifying everyone of Keumpel’s passing. Keumpel coached at Pflugerville High from 1955-74. He and his brother led the Panthers to district, bi-district and regional championships four years in a row.

Under Keumpel, the Panthers won 55 consecutive games from 1958-62, setting a national schoolboy record. At the time it was the national record for the most consecutive games won. The impressive record still stands as the second-longest winning streak in Texas high school football.

Just last week, Keumpel celebrated the 55th anniversary of the winning streak with many of his former players.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s