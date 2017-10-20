Business Insider: In-N-Out more popular than Whataburger in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Is it really possible that In-N-Out is the most popular fast food chain in Texas? Well, that’s what Business Insider is reporting.

Business Insider and Foursquare teamed up to determine the most popular fast food restaurant in each state. Business Insider says they looked at which chains received the most visits on average in every state based on the total number of visits to each chain divided by the number of locations in that state.

Most of the country apparently likes Chick-fil-A… like a lot.

And then there’s Texas. Somehow, with only a handful of restaurants in the state, In-N-Out took the top slot for the Lone Star State.

These rankings have us asking, who still checks in on Foursquare?

Business Insider, this is probably what most Texans are thinking: