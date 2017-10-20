Austin broadcasting pioneer remembered by family

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin broadcasting pioneer, a former city councilman, a father and a husband.

All things Dan Love would want to be part of his legacy.

Love passed away last week at the age of 88. He began his broadcasting career at KTBC, at the time, Austin’s only television station.

Then he became the first general manager of the first NBC station in Austin, KHFI, now known, of course, as KXAN.

He went back to school and earned a master’s degree at age 65 from Texas State University, and then became a professor there, earning the adoration of students in his speech classes.

KXAN’s Shannon Wolfson sat down with one of Love’s seven children, Claire.

“When he came to KXAN, it was KHFI, it was the first NBC affiliate and they were the first people to oppose the Johnsons. I think that competition… he opened the air waves up for competition… he was very proud of that. He did something no one had dared to do before. So, that made him proud. He started in the heyday of television when everyone loved television. Everyone in town watched.”

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Bastrop. The public is invited to attend.