2.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Did anyone feel that? It’s not very likely.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit a few miles west of Flatonia on Friday.

The USGS says the earthquake happened just after 5:10 p.m. and had a depth of about 2 miles.

The geological survey says people only under especially favorable conditions would feel an earthquake smaller than 3.0 magnitude.

An online earthquake map shows earthquakes in the area are relatively rare, with the most recent being a 2.9 near Leander in September 2015.

In the off chance you felt this quake, you can report it to the USGS on their website here.