World War II veteran Richard Overton enjoying new home upgrades

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We all know and love Richard Overton. Over the past few months, crews from Meals on Wheels Central Texas’ Home Repair program and the Home Depot Foundation took out nails and hammers to upgrade Overton’s east Austin home.
Overton, the nation’s oldest living veteran, has lived in his house since 1948. To make the home more accessible and accommodating, the construction teams put in a new shower, new electrical wiring and new kitchen cabinets, among other things.
Richard Overton’s home upgrades
Richard Overton’s home upgrades x
