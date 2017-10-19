World War II veteran Richard Overton enjoying new home upgrades

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We all know and love Richard Overton. Over the past few months, crews from Meals on Wheels Central Texas’ Home Repair program and the Home Depot Foundation took out nails and hammers to upgrade Overton’s east Austin home.

Overton, the nation’s oldest living veteran, has lived in his house since 1948. To make the home more accessible and accommodating, the construction teams put in a new shower, new electrical wiring and new kitchen cabinets, among other things.

Richard Overton’s home upgrades View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Meals on Wheels Central Texas' Home Repair program and the Home Depot Foundation completed much-need safety modifications and improvements to the house Richard Overton has owned since 1948. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) Meals on Wheels Central Texas' Home Repair program and the Home Depot Foundation completed much-need safety modifications and improvements to the house Richard Overton has owned since 1948. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) The remodel of Richard Overton's home included making his bathroom safer by removing old bathtub, toilet, and sink and replacing them with a roll-in shower, accessible toilet and lavatory. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) Overton's kitchen also got new cabinets. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) Overton's kitchen also got a new sink and countertops. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)