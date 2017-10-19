World War II veteran Richard Overton enjoying new home upgrades

By Published:
Meals on Wheels Central Texas' Home Repair program and the Home Depot Foundation completed much-need safety modifications and improvements to the house Richard Overton has owned since 1948. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)
Meals on Wheels Central Texas' Home Repair program and the Home Depot Foundation completed much-need safety modifications and improvements to the house Richard Overton has owned since 1948. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We all know and love Richard Overton. Over the past few months, crews from Meals on Wheels Central Texas’ Home Repair program and the Home Depot Foundation took out nails and hammers to upgrade Overton’s east Austin home.

Overton, the nation’s oldest living veteran, has lived in his house since 1948. To make the home more accessible and accommodating, the construction teams put in a new shower, new electrical wiring and new kitchen cabinets, among other things.

Richard Overton’s home upgrades

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s