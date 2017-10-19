With murder trial looming, man accused of killing girlfriend goes missing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspected killer who was slated to face a jury trial on his murder charge this week is nowhere to be found.

Kevin Michael Waguespack, 34, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Catherine Dyer, in their north Austin home on Nov. 16, 2015. According to court documents, Waguespack called 911 the following day after Dyer was found dead and stated he “killed this woman and her name is Catherine Dyer.”

Waguespack was taken into custody after a short standoff with police in Adams County, Miss. the day after he called 911 to report the homicide.

Waguespack was out on a $250,000 bond and was initially ordered to wear a GPS tracking monitor until April of this year, when Judge Tamara Needles agreed to disable the monitoring. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said they only learned about the lack of an ankle monitor in June

Waguespack was supposed to appear in court Thursday as a final hearing before the start of his trial on Monday, Oct. 23, but was a no show. Judge Needles ordered bond revocation and issued an arrest warrant for him.