Uranus will be visible with the naked eye tonight

WKRG Published:
Uranus as seen by Voyager 2 (NASA Photo)
Uranus as seen by Voyager 2 (NASA Photo)

(WKRG) — You read that right, Uranus will be visible to the naked eye.

Get a good giggle in, but if you look up in the night sky Thursday night, you’ll be able to see the planet according to NASA. 

Uranus will reach opposition says NASA, which means that the planet will be directly opposite from the sun which brings it closer to Earth and makes it brighter than normal.

NASA says Uranus should be visible all night long and that its blue-green color is unmistakable.

“It may be bright enough to see with your naked eye — and for sure in binoculars,” NASA says.

Now if you need help finding the planet, National Geographic says that you can start looking in the southeast sky within the constellation Pisces, the fish.

“Scan the constellation carefully, and look for a tiny blue-green disk to pop out against the background of fainter stars.”

Now, remember if it is cloudy or you’re near a bright city, it may be better to head out of town to catch a glimpse of Uranus.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s