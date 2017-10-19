Unknown man exposed himself in Williamson County Regional Park

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A man in his late 20s or early 30s was seen exposing himself in Williamson County Regional Park, Wednesday evening.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted a warning to people in the park to be alert, saying the suspect was seen pleasuring himself.

The sheriff’s office said responding deputies were not able to find the suspect around 7 p.m., described as a white male, 250-300 pounds, wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt and blue jeans.

The 800-acre park is located at 3005 County Road 175 in Leander, just north of Farm to Market 1431.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available.