Two Pflugerville schools were on lockout mode following threat

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Two schools in Pflugerville have reopened following a lockdown Thursday morning.

Pflugerville Independent School District says the lockout mode at Mott Elementary and Cele Middle School was lifted around 12:30 p.m. It was put in place after Mott Elementary received information regarding a “potential threat,” the district said.

District police said they didn’t believe the threat was credible, but the school decided to remain on lockdown out of an abundance of caution as they investigated the situation.

“As always, we take extra precaution during incidents such as this to make sure our students are safe,” PfISD said. It did not elaborate on the specifics of the threat.