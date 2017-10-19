Thousands of cases under review by DA after APD Crime Lab concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed thousands of cases that may have been impacted by compromised evidence at APD’s now-closed DNA lab. Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore’s staff have already flagged some of these cases that may present problems, and submitted them to a forensic expert at the University of North Texas for review.

“In a way it’s kind of a shame that one or two or a few cases, or one analyst could cause as big of a problem as it is, but on the other hand it’s probably good for us as a community to take a hard look at things,” Moore said.

She explained that the examination of practices at the crime lab started when a national push to strengthen evidence data collection uncovered a contamination issue on a Travis County rape case.

“It wasn’t so much that they thought all of these cases got contaminated at all, it was that the process in place did not identify that as a problem and address it in house, it was discovered by the DA’s office in a particular case,” Moore explained.

Her office is going through the time-intensive process looking over cases along with defense lawyers to see which could be impacted by DNA evidence.

“Just because it’s a case that should be reviewed, that does not mean that there was a problem with the DNA analysis, we were taking the extra precaution to ensure it was not,” Moore said.

The DA’s office has identified more than 1,800 people who are qualified to have their case reviewed, but out of those, some have already gotten notices, some are dead, some have been deported, and 289 couldn’t be reached.

Already 1,023 Brady notices have been sent and the DA’s Office has heard back from 557 people who want their cases reviewed. Out of those, 539 are under review by Forensic Project, an organization created by Travis County to help each case determine whether their evidence may have been impacted. They’ve already completed 178 and out of those 55 have been found to be “material,” meaning there could be grounds to question the evidence in their cases.

Those 55 cases are now being sent to a forensic expert who will weigh in on them. After he does, the fate of the cases will be up to the lawyers working on them.

“[Lawyers] both from the DA’s Office and the Capital Area Defenders Service Forensic Project to negotiate, figure out if we can come to a negotiated decision, and if we can’t then we may end up in court actually litigating it,” said Gregg Cox, who is overseeing this review of Travis County cases for the District Attorney’s Office. “We are only looking for cases where we may not have been able to obtain a conviction if the DNA evidence was invalid or didn’t exist.”

“In Travis County there has never been anything like this,” Cox said of the review process.

Moore believes that only a handful of these cases will actually require re-trial. But her office wants to check each one just to make sure.

Thursday, the city council approved a contract with the University of Pennsylvania Law School to do an assessment of the factors that led to problems at the lab, and to determine how to better handle evidence going forward.

Moore’s office has been involved with the discussion about how a new lab should look, she wants to figure out what went wrong and what the lab can do better in the future. Now that the initial cases have been reviewed, Moore hopes to focus more on creating a system where all evidence in Travis County can be trusted.

“We feel like we’ve got some time because we’ve got the 5 year contract with the Department of Public Safety in place to do the testing while we decide how to govern and pay for a DNA lab in the future,” Moore said.

What is Moore hoping for when this review process is all over?

“What I intend to be able to say is that we’ve done everything that we can do, and thoroughly examined the convictions that were obtained with DNA evidence, ensured we’ve reached a proper result, and that we’ve done everything we can do to put lab functions in place that we can all have a great deal of confidence when we use that evidence,” she said.

Moore doesn’t know when this process will be finished, but she expects more cases to trickle in as the months go on. Outside of these cases, her team is also dealing with other complications due to questions about the Crime Lab’s integrity.

The DNA concerns at the lab bolstered the argument to grant death row inmate Areli Escobar a new hearing. Wednesday, the Criminal Court of Appeals approved his case to receive another hearing in Travis County. Moore said that her office is prepared to defend the original jury conviction of Escobar and does not plan to remove the death penalty unless someone else comes forward with really compelling evidence

“Because of the reviews that took place when the case was going to trial, we feel very confident that the DNA evidence used in this case was not affected by the problems that have come to light since then,” she said.

“What we think about here is that Travis County residents demand a high level of integrity throughout this process, and we want to deliver and meet that demand,” Moore said.