Texas Tech police answered gunfire call prior to shooting

2016 mugshot of Hollis Daniels, when he was arrested by Texas Tech police for possession of marijuana. (Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a police report of a gun being fired in a dorm room and the sale of drugs brought Texas Tech officers to the room before they arrested a student accused of later killing one of the officers.

Search warrants obtained by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal say officer Floyd East Jr. and two other officers on Oct. 9 found the prescription anxiety pill Xanax and other drugs in the room of 19-year-old Hollis Daniels III.

Daniels was arrested on a drug charge and officials say he later pulled a gun at the campus police station and fatally shot East as the officer was completing paperwork to book the teen into jail.

Authorities have not explained how Daniels had a weapon in his possession at the station.

He’s being held on a $5 million bond.
