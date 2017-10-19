Texas Tech police answered gunfire call prior to shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a police report of a gun being fired in a dorm room and the sale of drugs brought Texas Tech officers to the room before they arrested a student accused of later killing one of the officers.

Search warrants obtained by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal say officer Floyd East Jr. and two other officers on Oct. 9 found the prescription anxiety pill Xanax and other drugs in the room of 19-year-old Hollis Daniels III.

Daniels was arrested on a drug charge and officials say he later pulled a gun at the campus police station and fatally shot East as the officer was completing paperwork to book the teen into jail.

Authorities have not explained how Daniels had a weapon in his possession at the station.

He’s being held on a $5 million bond.

