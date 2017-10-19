Social justice groups take a knee at Austin City Council meeting

Related Coverage Police association vs. city of Austin negotiations drag out to historic lengths

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday morning, a couple dozen people gathered at Austin CIty Hall to protest police brutality.

Members of the Austin Justice Coalition, Grassroots Leadership and the national group Campaign Zero took a knee as Austin City Council members listened to the invocation before the meeting. Several people in the crowd held a large sign with “End Austin Police Brutality” written in large letters.

Thursday is expected to be the last day for the city and the Austin Police Association to hammer out a contract before it goes to council. However, the social justice groups want council members to vote down the contract because they believe more power needs to be in the hands of civilians and more accountability is needed when it comes to cases involving officers’ use of force.

The major sticking points still to tackle are pay and benefit increases and what’s known as the “180-day rule.” Right now, the Austin Police Department has 180 days to investigate and discipline an officer for violating policy

Right now, the city has a Citizen Review Panel and a Police Monitor’s Office–both entities are charged with overseeing the Austin Police Department policies and review certain cases.

Chris Harris from Grassroots Leadership says recommendations from the panel have been ignored.

Ken Casaday, president of the APD told KXAN most cities don’t have a review panel or a police monitor.

“The activists have done a good job of paying people to come in here and spread malicious untruths,” said Casaday. “In the state of Texas, there is no one that even gets close to the civilian oversight that we have.”

If the contract is not approved by the city council and the members of the police association, officers lose some pay and benefits and the police monitor loses access to police internal affairs files to make public.

