If you’re not one for trick-or-treating, stay in this Halloween and spend the night watching one of the scariest horror movies of all time (according to IMDB).
1. The Exorcist
2. The Shining
3. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
4. Psycho
5. Alien
6. The Thing
7. Rosemary’s Baby
8. Halloween
9. Suspiria
10. Dawn of the Dead
11. Jaws
12. Don’t Look Now
13. Night of the Living Dead
14. the Innocents
15. Carrie
16. An American Werewolf in London
17. The Haunting
18. The Omen
19. Nosferatu
20. Bride of Frankenstein
21. A Nightmare on Elm Street
22. The Blair Witch Project
23. Invasion of the Body Snatchers
24. The Silence of the Lambs
25. The Sixth Sense