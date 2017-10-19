San Antonio Spurs link arms, send social justice message after National Anthem

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The San Antonio Spurs won their home opener Wednesday night, but they also sent a strong message about social justice, after National Anthem protests in the NFL have been highlighted in recent weeks.

The players from the Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves stood on the basketball court during the “Star Spangled Banner,” and afterward linked arms as a video message played on the big screen. The message called for people to come together to promote social justice, freedom of speech and equal opportunity for education and economic advancement.

David Robinson & Tim Duncan locked arms with Spurs while message was displayed on at the video boards. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/GvRwPkrt4R — Jason Minnix (@JasonMinnix) October 19, 2017

“It is our hope that we can, as a community, inspire and evoke real change,” the message said. “We ask that you join with us in your daily lives in the pursuit of equality.”

It also emphasized that the teams wanted to honor their country by holding it accountable for “what this great nation has promised and what our military continues to fight for.”

The demonstration comes as the NFL is wrestling with its players’ social activism during the anthem, one that ignited a debate about protests. Many players have been taking a knee to highlight racial injustice in America, a form of protest Colin Kaepernick started last year. Many, including President Donald Trump, believe they are being disrespectful.

.@NFL: Too much talk, not enough action. Stand for the National Anthem. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has been a vocal critic of President Trump, calling him a “soulless coward,” but said he was proud of the fans’ response to the team’s video message.

“I want to congratulate our fans on the way they reacted at the beginning of the game after the national anthem was played. They obviously also buy into the messages that were set up on the JumboTron. I’m so proud to be in this city when we have fans that understand that it’s important for everybody. Kudos to our fans.”

The Spurs beat the Timberwolves 107-99.