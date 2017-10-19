Ride-hailing driver killed in Milam County crash

Justin Howard Weaver, 37, of Bryan, was driving his 2012 Nissan Murano westbound on US 79 when troopers say he ran a red light and slammed into an 18-wheeler driver who was making a left turn at the intersection.
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A ride-hailing driver died Wednesday night after authorities say he ran a red light and collided with an 18-wheeler in Milam County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the two-vehicle crash happened just after 6 p.m. along US 79 at US 190 near the city of Milano.

Weaver died at the scene. His passenger, a 32-year-old man, also from Bryan, was taken to the hospital. DPS officials say it is not clear if Weaver was actively working as an Uber/Lyft driver at the time of the crash.

