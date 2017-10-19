Ride-hailing driver killed in Milam County crash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A ride-hailing driver died Wednesday night after authorities say he ran a red light and collided with an 18-wheeler in Milam County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the two-vehicle crash happened just after 6 p.m. along US 79 at US 190 near the city of Milano.

Justin Howard Weaver, 37, of Bryan, was driving his 2012 Nissan Murano westbound on US 79 when troopers say he ran a red light and slammed into an 18-wheeler driver who was making a left turn at the intersection.The tractor trailer driver had the green light.

Weaver died at the scene. His passenger, a 32-year-old man, also from Bryan, was taken to the hospital. DPS officials say it is not clear if Weaver was actively working as an Uber/Lyft driver at the time of the crash.