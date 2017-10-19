Possible hundreds sickened after jambalaya fundraiser in Louisiana

KXAN Staff Published:

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — (KTVE/KXAN) — The Louisiana Department of Health is investigating what they are calling “a possible food-related gastrointestinal disease outbreak” in Caldwell Parish, which is located in Northeast Louisana.

The health department believes hundreds of people were possibly sickened during a fundraising event. The News Star reports the outbreak is due to salmonella poisoning that has been traced back to a local jambalaya event.

According to reports, more than 100 people have sought medical care since Monday and health officials are trying to determine if one death is related to the outbreak.

If anyone has concerns or questions about the possible outbreak, they say you can call (800) 256-2748 to get answers.

 

