COUPLAND, Texas (KXAN) — A person has died in a single-vehicle crash about two miles southwest of the town of Coupland in Williamson County.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened in the 2000 block of County Road 459, near the intersection with County Road 458.

Around 2:15 p.m., deputies said the road is closed. Drivers should avoid the area.

