New study: Austin’s ‘No Kill’ policy has $157 million economic impact

By Published:
Dog brought to Austin Pets Alive! in Hurricane Harvey aftermath (KXAN Photo)
Dog brought to Austin Pets Alive! in Hurricane Harvey aftermath (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A newly released study from the University of Denver claims, between 2010-2016, Austin’s “No Kill” policy has helped drive Austin’s economy to the tune of $157 million.

WaterShed Animal Fund, based in New York, paid for the study that’s said to represent the most comprehensive analysis so far of the impacts of Austin’s resolution that designated the city as “no kill” in its animal shelters.

The 69-page study states, “The majority of the positive economic impacts result from increased employment within animal services as well as the increased use of pet care and pet retail services. An additional benefit appears to be the positive contribution of Austin’s progressive animal welfare policies to its brand equity. This impact is important as municipalities compete with each other to attract employee demographics that in turn draw new business and new economic growth to their area.”

Tonight on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN at 10, KXAN’s Kylie McGivern talks with Austin Pets Alive! and city leaders about the cost of Austin being able to call itself a “no kill” city, and how this study could impact policy decisions moving forward. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s