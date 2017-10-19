Man dies in rollover after fleeing police in Granite Shoals

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man died after his car rolled and collided with a tree during a police chase in Burnet County.

Cruz Grimaldo Suarez, 18, was fleeing police Thursday morning on Prairie Creek Road in Granite Shoals, Texas. Around 3:33 a.m. his Chevy pickup swerved to the left and rotated counter-clockwise where he crashed.

According to the Texas Highway Patrol, they do not know why he swerved. Suarez was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Granite Shoals Police Department closed Prairie Creek Road from Crockett Park to Forest Hills Drive. It did not say why police were chasing Suarez, but says is it will release more information at a later date.