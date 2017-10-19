Late night music hours on Red River could be extended

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Outdoor music venues in the Red River district will find out Thursday if the live music can continue playing until midnight on Thursday and 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The city has been doing a pilot program for the last six months where the music was allowed for an extra hour on those nights. The pilot program expires Nov. 1 and establishments like The Mohawk and Stubb’s will ask city council to extend the program another six months.

The program’s goal has been to increase revenue with ticket sales, make more money for staff, and book more local artists at venues along Red River. Figures from the city show that has happened when they compared the numbers between May through August of 2016 to those same dates in 2017.

Gross ticket sales increased from $2,060,036 in 2016 to $2,111,984 in 2017 — an increase of 3 percent. Staff saw a 5 percent increase in revenue and the number of local acts increased from 1,507 in 2016 to 1,665 in 2017.

“We’ve seen a spike in sales, we’ve seen the ability to utilize these extra hours for more shows and to bring in more clients, patrons, and music enthusiasts,” says Ryan Garrett, General Manager of Stubb’s BBQ.

For Garrett, the additional revenue is viewed as something necessary to survive in a city with increasing expenses.

“With tax increases and rent increases in this district, this pilot program is a key component to making sure that these local businesses are able to sustain in this district,” Garrett said.

One of the big complaints over the years from residents who live near outdoor live music venues has been the noise. Under this pilot program the city wanted better communication between residents and venue managers.

“They have each others cell phones, they talk to each other, venue managers send information on who is playing and set times and call us if you have any concerns,” says Brian Block, Entertainment Services Manager for the City of Austin. “And what we have seen is good communication and not that many concerns.”

The hope with extending the program by six month is to ultimately bring a formal plan before the city within three months.

“What we want to do with the next six months is really present what we have to all of the stakeholders and work together to come up with a final recommendation and we think we can do that before the six months runs out,” says Block.

Austin city council members are expected to take up the pilot program extension proposal Thursday morning.

