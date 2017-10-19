KXAN to produce debate ahead of November vote on AISD’s $1.05 billion bond measure

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN will hold a debate between local officials and community leaders on the $1.05 billion Austin Independent School District bond measure that will be live-streamed. KXAN-TV news anchor, Robert Hadlock, is serving as the moderator of the debate, which takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24th, 2017. Austinites are encouraged to live stream the event at KXAN.com or via the KXAN News App or KXAN News Facebook page, as the AISD bond measure will be voted on during in the upcoming November elections.

On June 26th, 2017, the Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a bond election for $1.05 billion. AISD officials say every school in the district would receive a portion of the funds to modernize or make improvements. Despite the record amount of bond money, the district says the bond would not increase the tax rate. A list of the intended AISD bond projects is available here.

“At KXAN News, we are committed to supporting the needs and interests of the local Austin community that we proudly serve each day,” said KXAN-TV President and General Manager Eric Lassberg. “The Austin Independent School District Bond Debate produced by KXAN News >is an important opportunity for voters to gain a better understanding of how the proposed $1.05 billion bond package will impact families, students and schools in our local community.”

The Travis County Republican Party and The Travis County Democratic Party are serving as partners for the debate and questions will be answered by representatives from the Save East Austin Schools PAC, Austin Chamber of Commerce, Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees and the Travis County Taxpayers Union. The debate will be hosted at Google’s offices in Austin.