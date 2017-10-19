Hutto police investigating economic development corp.

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — The Hutto Police Department has been investigating past operations of the Hutto Economic Development Corporation for the past two weeks, the city said Thursday night.

A Hutto city council member had called for a formal investigation of the EDC at the beginning of Thursday’s city council meeting, only for the Police Department to reveal an investigation was already underway.

Council Member Nate Killough said he became aware of some questionable expenditures, but went ahead and directed the city manager to work with the EDC’s CEO to get some deals closed.

Months ago, Killough said, the council saw a “huge hole” in the way the EDC was operating, and sought a move toward helping small local businesses get off the ground.

“We directed the EDC to stop spending money on the Megasite. Instead, we wanted them to focus on finding businesses to fill what we knew was a sure deal in the Titan project, Innovation Business Park,” said Killough in a statement sent out by the city of Hutto. The megasite refers to more than 1,200 acres of land between Hutto and Taylor.

Killough said the EDC’s CEO then asked for money to take a private helicopter tour of the Megasite. “It was infuriating,” Killough said.

The council member says the former EDC board cost the city and taxpayers more time and money, including alleged questionable transactions of selling the options to the Megasite to a blind trust and spending $15,000 for three conferences in New Jersey, Alaska and New Orleans.