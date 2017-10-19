Hutto police investigating economic development corp.

By Published:
FILE - City of Hutto (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - City of Hutto (KXAN File Photo)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — The Hutto Police Department has been investigating past operations of the Hutto Economic Development Corporation for the past two weeks, the city said Thursday night.

A Hutto city council member had called for a formal investigation of the EDC at the beginning of Thursday’s city council meeting, only for the Police Department to reveal an investigation was already underway.

Council Member Nate Killough said he became aware of some questionable expenditures, but went ahead and directed the city manager to work with the EDC’s CEO to get some deals closed.

Months ago, Killough said, the council saw a “huge hole” in the way the EDC was operating, and sought a move toward helping small local businesses get off the ground.

“We directed the EDC to stop spending money on the Megasite. Instead, we wanted them to focus on finding businesses to fill what we knew was a sure deal in the Titan project, Innovation Business Park,” said Killough in a statement sent out by the city of Hutto. The megasite refers to more than 1,200 acres of land between Hutto and Taylor.

Killough said the EDC’s CEO then asked for money to take a private helicopter tour of the Megasite. “It was infuriating,” Killough said.

The council member says the former EDC board cost the city and taxpayers more time and money, including alleged questionable transactions of selling the options to the Megasite to a blind trust and spending $15,000 for three conferences in New Jersey, Alaska and New Orleans.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s