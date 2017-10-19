Hogeye Festival Celebrates 30 years of Free Family Fun in Downtown Elgin

The Sausage Capital of Texas outdoes itself once again with the 30th Annual Hogeye Festival, celebrating in a small town with a huge appetite for family fun and a tremendous spirit for honoring pigs.

Thursday, October 26, Hogalicious Dessert Contest and the Pearls Before Swine Art Show

Friday October 27 from 6p.m. to 10p.m. enjoy the free Hogeye Street Dance with Sean Orr and The Texas Gold Band and The Shop Dawgs

Saturday, October 28 from 10:00a.m. until 6:00p.m. The free festival features live music and entertainment on three stages, handmade arts and crafts, children’s activities, a children’s costume pet parade, a carnival, Road Hog Car Show, BBQ Pork Cook-Off, In a Pig’s Eye Corn Hole Tournament, Hogalicious Dessert Contest, Cow Patty Bingo, the Pearls Before Swine Art Show, and great festive food! Free Festival Shuttle available at the Hwy 95 North Park and Ride.

What sets this festival apart from so many others is the combination of humor and history. The day begins with the Elgin Sowpremes, our infamous singing group, riding in on “hogs” (Harleys) to serenade the crowd with porky tunes. It sets the stage for a day filled with pig puns, eating sausage on a stick with an appreciation of the real deal, admiring and acquiring handmade arts and crafts, and enjoying the great tunes by local musicians on three stages. Find yourself hanging out on Main Street, a National Register Historic District, with the other little piglets hamming it up. This is a day filled with community spirit and piggy pride, and a unique Texas festival experience that should not be missed.

Elgin is located 19 miles east of Austin on Hwy 290. The Hogeye Festival is sponsored by the Elgin Main Street Board, an organization supporting downtown revitalization, the City of Elgin, and underwritten by area businesses. Proceeds from the festival go toward downtown improvement projects ranging from new sidewalks, to beautification. Elgin is a Texas Main Street City and has been recognized by the National Trust for Historic Preservation as a National Main Street Community since 1999. Over the past 26 years more than $15 million has been reinvested in Elgin’s downtown district as a Texas Main Street City!! Festival information: www.hogeyefestival.com.

Sponsored by Elgin Hogeye Festival. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.