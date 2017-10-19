Free lunch for 5,000 highlights how to reduce food waste

People prepare for Austin's Feeding the 5000 event on Oct. 19 at the Texas State Capitol, in which food that would normally go to waste is made into a free meal (Austin Resource Recovery Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s no such thing as a free lunch — but in Austin on Thursday, the price of this meal will just be learning about food waste.

The City of Austin is hosting a “Feeding the 5000” event, the first of its kind in Texas.

The lunch will be made out of fresh food that would otherwise have gone to waste, according to a release. That includes misshapen (but still tasty) sweet potatoes, small butternut squash and pasta trimmings. The food comes from schools, food producers and companies.

“Feeding the 5000 will be a spectacular public celebration around solutions to food waste,” said Selene Castillo, Austin Resource Recovery Planner. “This event will demonstrate how food recovery can be used locally to help Austinites who are food insecure.”

In Austin, 1 in 4 households are food insecure, according to Austin Resource Recovery. It also said about 40 percent of landfill materials consist of food, some of which was perfectly good before it got tossed in the trash.

Under the city’s Universal Recycling Ordinance enacted last year, by 2018 food businesses will have to have plans in place to reduce food waste and keep organic materials out of landfills.

People can get a meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the south lawn of the Texas Capitol downtown. There will also be cooking demonstrations, music and speakers.

