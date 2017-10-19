Formula 1 drivers surprise the community ahead of their race

By Published: Updated:
Nascar racer Joey Logano meeting with a customer pumping gas at a Shell gas station in south Austin. (KXAN Photo)
Nascar racer Joey Logano meeting with a customer pumping gas at a Shell gas station in south Austin. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Formula 1 drivers are racing to Austin, but before they head out onto the track, some have surprises for the community.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are training Thursday night with the Del Valle High School football team. They’ll participate in drills alongside members of the varsity team, including kicking field goals, throwing passes, punting, receiving and maybe tackling.

On Wednesday, Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel and NASCAR driver Joey Logano surprised people at the pump and handed out gas cards at the Shell station at 6310 E. Ben White Blvd.

“Sometimes it just helps put a smile on someone’s face. You never know what they’re going through in that day and you know to give them something nice, you know?” Logano said. “Who doesn’t love free gas?”

The U.S. Grand Prix is at Circuit of The Americas this weekend from Oct. 20-22. Practice sessions begin Friday with qualifying on Saturday. The race is Sunday at 2 p.m. and will air on KXAN. In the evenings, there’s live music. Justin Timberlake will perform Saturday with Stevie Wonder on Sunday.

Vettel and Logano in Austin

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s