Formula 1 drivers surprise the community ahead of their race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Formula 1 drivers are racing to Austin, but before they head out onto the track, some have surprises for the community.
Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are training Thursday night with the Del Valle High School football team. They’ll participate in drills alongside members of the varsity team, including kicking field goals, throwing passes, punting, receiving and maybe tackling.
On Wednesday, Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel and NASCAR driver Joey Logano surprised people at the pump and handed out gas cards at the Shell station at 6310 E. Ben White Blvd.
“Sometimes it just helps put a smile on someone’s face. You never know what they’re going through in that day and you know to give them something nice, you know?” Logano said. “Who doesn’t love free gas?”
The U.S. Grand Prix is at Circuit of The Americas this weekend from Oct. 20-22. Practice sessions begin Friday with qualifying on Saturday. The race is Sunday at 2 p.m. and will air on KXAN. In the evenings, there’s live music. Justin Timberlake will perform Saturday with Stevie Wonder on Sunday.
Vettel and Logano in Austin
Vettel and Logano in Austin x
Latest Galleries
-
Vettel and Logano in Austin
-
Wineries damaged by wildfires in Northern California
-
Highland Lakes Golf Course
-
LSU Hazing death arrests
-
Super Hero Day at Dell Children’s
-
Dripping Springs burglary investigation suspects
-
69th Annual Emmy Awards
-
Tour of three different AISD campuses
-
Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc ice skating
-
Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc ice skating