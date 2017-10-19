Former Texas Ranger heads to Puerto Rico to help with recovery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Texas Ranger baseball player and MLB Hall of Famer is spending the week in Puerto Rico to help with aid work.

Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez is from Puerto Rico. He posted a series of videos Tuesday as he was driving to Tyler, Texas, on the way to the island.

Hurricane Maria slammed the communities in the Caribbean at the end of September. Much of the island still does not have power. Shortly after the category 5 storm blew through, Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner commented that the devastation had likely set Puerto Rico back “20 to 30 years.”

We will keep working together and we will never give up 🇵🇷👍🏻 God bless you all #StayStrongPuertoRico @UNIDOSxPR @MLBPlayersTrust pic.twitter.com/EwjC1ahAJZ — Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) October 18, 2017

In a post Wednesday, he and others, including members of the military, pass out water and bags of food to those standing in line.

“We will keep working together for a better Puerto Rico,” he tweeted in Spanish. “Together we can make a difference.”

Vamos a seguir trabajando juntos para un mejor #PuertoRico todos Unidos hacemos la diferencia #FuerzaPuertoRico bendiciones a todos 👍🏻🇵🇷⚾️ pic.twitter.com/kfpQETRIPB — Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) October 18, 2017

Rodriguez said he expected to visit a number of towns. He said his heart is with all of those affected by the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

At the beginning of October, Rodriguez and his wife also visited Puerto Rico along with other former professional baseball players, singer Luis Fonsi, entertainers Gloria and Emilio Estefan and others for a special relief effort.