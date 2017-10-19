Former Texas Ranger heads to Puerto Rico to help with recovery

Published:
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR JETBLUE - (L-R) Former professional baseball player Jorge Posada and his wife Laura Posada, Former professional baseball player Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, Singer Luis Fonsi, Former basketball player Ray Allen, Singer Nicky Jam, Former professional baseball player Carlos Arroyo, Entertainers Gloria and Emilio Estefan and Former professional baseball player Bernie Williams gather before departing Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The group participated in a #100x35JetBlue special relief effort aimed at raising awareness and delivering aid to the people of Puerto Rico. (JetBlue via AP Images)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Texas Ranger baseball player and MLB Hall of Famer is spending the week in Puerto Rico to help with aid work.

Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez is from Puerto Rico. He posted a series of videos Tuesday as he was driving to Tyler, Texas, on the way to the island.

Hurricane Maria slammed the communities in the Caribbean at the end of September. Much of the island still does not have power. Shortly after the category 5 storm blew through, Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner commented that the devastation had likely set Puerto Rico back “20 to 30 years.”

In a post Wednesday, he and others, including members of the military, pass out water and bags of food to those standing in line.

“We will keep working together for a better Puerto Rico,” he tweeted in Spanish. “Together we can make a difference.”

 

Rodriguez said he expected to visit a number of towns. He said his heart is with all of those affected by the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

At the beginning of October, Rodriguez and his wife also visited Puerto Rico along with other former professional baseball players, singer Luis Fonsi, entertainers Gloria and Emilio Estefan and others for a special relief effort.

 

