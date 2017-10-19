Family sues Austin bar, accusing them of overserving driver who killed their son

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The father of a man killed by a drunk driver in 2015 has filed a lawsuit against the bar where the driver was a few hours before the deadly crash.

The lawsuit claims Homer’s Bar and Grill, located along Wells Branch Parkway in north Austin, overserved John McClintock, 33. The lawsuit claims Homer’s Bar was negligent by serving McClintock, who was already intoxicated.

According to the lawsuit, McClintock left the bar just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2015. McClintock drove southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 for 11 miles before crashing into motorcyclist Domonick Turner, 25, in Round Rock around 4 a.m. Turner died at the scene.

According to the affidavit, McClintock said he made a “wrong turn,” as he was driving home to San Marcos. McClintock told police that he drank five beers and three shots of whiskey between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Officers noted a strong smell of alcohol on his breath after the crash and in official documents said that McClintock’s clothes were covered in vomit.

Last month, a jury sentenced McClintock to 12 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has just wrapped up its investigation of the bar and the results should be public in a few weeks.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the Turner family for their loss,” said the owner of Homer’s Bar and Grill in a statement to KXAN. “As to the lawsuit that was recently filed, we will let the legal process play out and have no further comment at this time.”

