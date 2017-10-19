Family of late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ back at Animal Planet

BEERWAH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 19: Steve Irwin poses with his family at Australia Zoo June 19, 2006 in Beerwah, Australia. (Photo by Australia Zoo via Getty Images)
NEW YORK (AP) — Crikey! The Irwin family is returning to television’s Animal Planet, 11 years after the death of “The Crocodile Hunter” star and family patriarch Steve Irwin.

The network announced Wednesday that Irwin’s widow, Terri, and children Bindi and Robert, will work with Animal Planet on television and digital projects that will begin being seen next year.

Animal Planet general manager Patrice Andrews said that a decade after “The Crocodile Hunter” went off the air, people still bring up the series in focus groups.

Australian Steve Irwin, famous for his TV show "The Crocodile Hunter" holds a nine-foot female alligator in company with his American wife Terri, who is from Eugene, Oregon, at his "Australia Zoo" in Beerwah, Queensland, Australia, June 18, 1999. The visiting Denver Broncos tight end player Shannon Sharpe, who is the second highest player on the Broncos' salary scale says that Irwin is his hero and he hopes to meet him while in Australia. (AP Photo/Russell McPhedran)
