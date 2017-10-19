DNA testing issues, Red River noise curfew extension on council agenda

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s a quick rundown of some of Thursday’s top Austin City Council agenda items:

DNA consulting services

A city memo addressed to the mayor and council members on Wednesday explains this is a professional services contract with the University of Pennsylvania Law School’s Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice to do a “thorough assessment” of the factors that led to problems within the APD DNA lab. The goal is to identify best practices for the Austin/Travis County area going forward.

The Austin Police Department says it expects to have all sexual assault kits tested by the middle of next year. The backlog was originally at 4,080 and is now at 1,095.

Noise curfew on Red River

Council will consider extending a pilot program on Red River that began in May an additional six months. The program, that allows bands to play an extra hour, aims to help live music venues and local musicians. The program allowed venues to push the noise curfew from 11 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays and from midnight to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, translating into thousands of dollars of extra revenue. Without an extension, the program is scheduled to end Nov. 1.

Audit plan

Council is expected to vote on a proposed audit plan for fiscal year 2018. This lays out a road map for topics the city auditor will investigate.

