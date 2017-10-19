Boy injured from hole found in bounce house, as father considers suit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Buda father is talking with attorneys and may potentially press charges after his 4-year-old son fell through a hole in a bounce house and injured his head.

Jose Campista took his son Jayden to iPlay in south Austin on Sunday, Oct. 15.

“He’s always telling me, ‘take me jumping, take me jumping,'” Campista said.

Campista says his son was toward the back of one of the inflatable castles, when he turned away and then looked back, his son was gone.

“All of a sudden, real fast I just hear him yelling, yelling at the top of his lungs and I realized he’s in the back,” Campista said.

He says Jayden had fallen through a 2-foot hole onto the concrete floor below. Campista says his son was visibly shaken up and couldn’t walk. He then went to the front desk to express concern about the hole.

“I said, ‘Y’all didn’t know there was a big hole in the moon walk?’ and their response to me was, ‘No we don’t know there is a hole until a parent tells us what’s wrong with the equipment,” Campista said.

He then rushed Jayden to Dell Children’s Medical Center where they conducted a CT scan and no internal bleeding was found, but it confirmed he suffered a serious concussion.

Campista says he did sign a waiver at iPlay before getting on the equipment. That waiver states:

agree to WAIVE, RELEASE,INDEMNIFY, HOLD HARMLESS, AND FOREVER DISCHARGE iPlay-Austin, its owners, employees, equipment manufacturers and sponsoring agencies from all liability for any such personal injury, disability, death, proceeding cost, expenses or loss or damage to a person or property during our time at iPlay-Austin to the fullest extent of the law, even if the liability arises from the negligence of iPlay-Austin owners, employees, equipment manufacturers and sponsoring agencies.”

After talking to family and friends, Campista was encouraged to talk to an attorney about what happened.

Brad Bonilla with the Bonilla Law Firm in Austin says despite what the waiver says, it does not spell out that the equipment may not be checked for safety concerns.

“It’s not designed to cover the operator under all scenarios,” Bonilla said.

Bonilla has since sent iPlay a letter requesting any surveillance video and anticipates a lawsuit filed next week.

KXAN tried reaching out to iPlay with multiple questions. The manager of operations said, “No comment at this time.”

